Bear Grass Charter School teachers take extra time to help students after school

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - When social studies teacher Ashley Buck said goodbye to her 7th-grade class last Spring, she met them again in the Fall as eighth-graders, but something was different.

“They just weren’t demonstrating the same skill sets that my eighth graders are typically able to demonstrate,” Buck said.

Bear Grass Charter School is one of many schools in the state who has had to adjust to a busy schedule balancing diverse students’ groups. Some who are remote.

“We are currently in a blended situation, so we have students in group A, group B, and then some who are totally remote,” assistant principal Mary Bonds said. “And we know that a lot of those students are really struggling right now.”

Bonds said they wanted to reach all students grades 6-12, and so to help those who are falling behind, ten teachers dedicated an extra hour of their workday to offer their one-on-one support.

“It’s just being able to reach out to them to build a rapport, build those connections,” Bonds said.

Catherine Taylor is an intervention specialist for middle school at Bear Grass Charter School. She tutors students in reading and math who are fully-remote learners.

“It just isn’t the same as being in person,” Taylor said on students who are eager for social interaction. “And so that additional time is really valuable, whether we are talking a little bit more personally bringing in that social emotional peace, or if it is very much walking through steps, making them, helping them to understand the material better.”

The program helped students such as Mallory Roberson, 12, with social studies.

“It’s been good. It’s been helping me,” Roberson said. “My grades have been going up. They have more time to help me and stuff than they do during class because I’m the only one in there, and that gives them more time to actually like sit down and help me.”

Students are not only getting help in their core classes but also in electives.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way some students learn art, especially when they’re remote.

Visual arts and yearbook teacher Britney Rice said students have been resilient.

“Sometimes, you have kids that are entirely virtual. [They] may not have those same resources that your kids that are on campus, now that we’re back, have,” Rice said. “And we did make art kits, which has been wonderful, and sent those home with students with all the supplies that they would need, but I’ve also seen a big trend towards digital art. And so we’re doing a lot with that now as well, which is really helping them even expand their art knowledge and what they’re able to do.”

Rice mentioned how art could be therapeutic for her students as an outlet for them to express their emotions and share their stories amid the pandemic. Although students can’t have that classroom interaction, Rice said she’s learning more about her students when they share their personal lives.

The tutoring program includes social-emotional learning activities for students to better participate in and know each other better. It also gives teachers a glimpse of what their students’ personalities are like.

Buck, who teaches social studies to 7th and 8th grade, said the small afternoon setting gives students the confidence to ask for help.

“I think they feel that it’s a much safer environment for them to reach out and ask for assistance,” Buck said.

Although a group of teachers participate in the tutoring program, Bonds said the heart for students is evident among the whole staff, who are eager to contribute whenever they can. Bonds said she wants the program to continue until the end of the school year.

Tammy Hall teaches high school math but takes on middle school on top of her workload. Hall said she hopes to see students back in classrooms one day.

“I want my children back,” Hall said. “I’d love for them all to come back. That’s what I would like to see. There is a lot of social elements to it. You’re looking at juniors and seniors in high school, and they’re missing a big part of their life. You know, that’s going to be memories for them. Their memories are going to be “I missed my junior, senior year, because of Covid,” so I’d just like to see them all come back.”

