Bacot, Davis help UNC top No. 22 Virginia Tech 81-73 in ACCs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Armando Bacot had 17 points and 13 rebounds to help North Carolina beat No. 22 Virginia Tech 81-73 in Thursday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Freshman RJ Davis added 14 of his season-high 19 points after halftime for the sixth-seeded Tar Heels. Bacot scored 13 of his points after halftime and sparked a surge that began when the Tar Heels increased their intensity on the glass.

UNC had 13 offensive boards and scoring 15 second-chance points in the second half.

Justyn Mutts scored a season-high 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting for the third-seeded Hokies.

