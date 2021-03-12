Advertisement

Bacot, Davis help UNC top No. 22 Virginia Tech 81-73 in ACCs

Armando Bacot had 17 points and 13 rebounds to help North Carolina beat No. 22 Virginia Tech 81-73
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with his players during the team's NCAA college...
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with his players during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va.
By Billy Weaver
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Armando Bacot had 17 points and 13 rebounds to help North Carolina beat No. 22 Virginia Tech 81-73 in Thursday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Freshman RJ Davis added 14 of his season-high 19 points after halftime for the sixth-seeded Tar Heels. Bacot scored 13 of his points after halftime and sparked a surge that began when the Tar Heels increased their intensity on the glass.

UNC had 13 offensive boards and scoring 15 second-chance points in the second half.

Justyn Mutts scored a season-high 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting for the third-seeded Hokies.

