26th Annual East Coast Sporting Clays Championship in Beaufort County underway

Annual East Coast Sporting Clays Championship in Washington underway(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - About 350 people are participating in the four-day 26th Annual East Coast Sporting Clays Tournament at Hunters’ Pointe in Beaufort County.

Organizers say participants come from 15 different states along the East Coast.

Sporting Clays is considered the closest sport to actual field shooting of all shotgun sports.

Each shooter tries to hit as many targets as they can at 15 various stations in the tournament. There’s also the main event held Sunday.

Shooters in the event come from Team U.S.A, All-American Shooters, and they have some of the top women shooters in the country.

Organizers will crown a winner on Sunday, and they’ll take home with at least $1,500.

