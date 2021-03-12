101-year-old Washington man first to use new kayak launch

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who is over 100 was the first to use a new kayak launch this morning in Washington.

Harlan MacKendrick says he started kayaking when he was 85 years old…and gets out on the waters around Eastern Carolina as much as he can. He is now 101.

The new launch is at the city boat dock at the end of East Main Street.

It’s one of three that are being built in the Washington area and it is handicapped accessible. It also gives the kayak enthusiast a place to launch in deep water--sitting in the kayak on the dock and pushing themselves into the water.

“Most every weekend me and my daughter Linda and I go Kayaking. Before it was way more difficult getting into the Kayak and getting out afterward.”

The kayak launch project was a partnership between Sound Rivers and the City of Washington. It was funded through grants.

