Advertisement

101-year-old Washington man first to use new kayak launch

Harlan MacKendrick was the first to use this new launch in Washington on Friday.
Harlan MacKendrick was the first to use this new launch in Washington on Friday.(WITN)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who is over 100 was the first to use a new kayak launch this morning in Washington.

Harlan MacKendrick says he started kayaking when he was 85 years old…and gets out on the waters around Eastern Carolina as much as he can. He is now 101.

The new launch is at the city boat dock at the end of East Main Street.

It’s one of three that are being built in the Washington area and it is handicapped accessible. It also gives the kayak enthusiast a place to launch in deep water--sitting in the kayak on the dock and pushing themselves into the water.

The kayak launch project was a partnership between Sound Rivers and the City of Washington. It was funded through grants.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. Niki Verdin
UPDATE: Greenville police share details on detective’s recovery after accident
Patterson Road, Lenoir County
Man wounded in Lenoir County shooting Thursday morning
Rashaun Mason
Bertie Correctional inmate dead after apparent suicide
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
Gov. Cooper signs school reopening compromise bill
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4

Latest News

DHHS relaxes restrictions on nursing home visits
Washington Cash Mob supports local businesses every Friday
Washington Cash Mob hits 4th business in just four weeks pushing the need to shop local
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler weekend
Retesting shows no PFAS in Jacksonville water wells