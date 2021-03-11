Advertisement

Williams dominates inside as Duke rolls to ACC quarters

No. 10 seed Duke eased by seventh-seeded Louisville 70-56
Duke at Louisville Basketball
Duke at Louisville Basketball(WITN Sports)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Freshman Mark Williams set season highs with 23 points and 19 rebounds for his second double-double, Matthew Hurt added 20 points, and No. 10 seed Duke eased by seventh-seeded Louisville 70-56 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Williams is just the third Duke player over the last 25 seasons with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a conference tournament game, joining Marvin Bagley III and Shelden Williams, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Williams’ 19 rebounds were also the most by a freshman in ACC tournament history. David Johnson had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Louisville.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 264 just inside the Pitt-Beaufort county line.
Woman killed, Greenville police detective seriously injured in wrong-way crash
It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Shiloh Drive, which is off of Kristin Drive.
Greenville police investigate late morning shooting
Eric Ruffin is facing 2nd degree murder, five counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, and...
Winterville man charged with murder in woman’s overdose death
Emergency vehicles have blocked Highway 43, just north of Worthington Road.
Fire injures elderly man; closes down Highway 43 in Pitt County
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
State Senate unanimously okays compromise to reopen schools

Latest News

East Carolina's Jayden Gardner (1) draws a foul on Houston's J'Wan Roberts (13) during the...
ECU’s Gardner Named First Team All-Conference
North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15) and Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) fight for...
Boeheim scores 27, hits 6 of Syracuse’s 14 3s in ACC tourney
ECU Baseball hosts Duke on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021
No. 14 ECU Completes series sweep of Duke, 11-5
Boston College at Duke Basketball
Duke wins opener in quest for 5 straight in ACC tourney