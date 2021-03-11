Advertisement

UNC rolls past Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

Bacot, UNC beat Notre Dame 101-59, advance to ACC semis
(WITN)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Big men Armando Bacot and freshmen Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler each had a double-double and North Carolina dominated inside in its 101-59 win over Notre Dame at the ACC tournament.

No. 6 seed UNC (17-9) plays third-seeded Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals Thursday. Bacot, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Kessler added 16 points and a career-best 12 rebounds and Sharpe had 14 points, 10 boards and a career-high six assists.

Kessler added eight blocks, the most by a UNC freshman in program history and an ACC tourney single-game record. Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski scored 13 points apiece for No. 11 seed Notre Dame (11-15)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 264 just inside the Pitt-Beaufort county line.
Woman killed, Greenville police detective seriously injured in wrong-way crash
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
State Senate unanimously okays compromise to reopen schools
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Confederate monument set to relocate to private property in Chicod.
Chicod residents and property owner speak out about Confederate monument
Samantha Coppola mugshot
Greenville woman arrested second time for trafficking opium

Latest News

Duke at Louisville Basketball
Williams dominates inside as Duke rolls to ACC quarters
East Carolina's Jayden Gardner (1) draws a foul on Houston's J'Wan Roberts (13) during the...
ECU’s Gardner Named First Team All-Conference
North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15) and Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) fight for...
Boeheim scores 27, hits 6 of Syracuse’s 14 3s in ACC tourney
ECU Baseball hosts Duke on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021
No. 14 ECU Completes series sweep of Duke, 11-5