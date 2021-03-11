Traffic Alert: Daytime closure for eastbound lane of bridge between Morehead City & Radio Island

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The eastbound lane of the high-rise bridge between Morehead City and Radio Island closed Wednesday and will remain that way through March 18th.

The closure is from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily to allow crews to carry out bridge inspections.

Motorists are advised to slow down and follow the directions of the onsite traffic control/flagging operation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.