The Onslow EMS Director’s home was destroyed in 1984 tornadoes, now he wants you prepared

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County’s Emergency Services Director was practically born to respond to emergency calls.

When he was just 12 years-old, Norman Bryson’s Sampson County family home was destroyed by two 1984 tornadoes. He was leaving church when the storms rolled through.

A tree was struck by lightning and fell on Norman Bryson's Sampson County home. Part of the house was ripped apart by winds. (Norman Bryson)

“You can see the path of the storm here,” said Bryson, referencing pictures of the damage on his computer. “You can see how everything is leaning and then the picture trails off and you can see the debris.”

He and his father, a fire chief at the time, raced home to find a tree, struck by lightning, had fallen into the house with his mother and older brother inside.

“I saw a flashlight out of this window right here,” said Bryson. “That was my mother and brother, who actually had been inside the house.”

Bryson could see a flashlight through the window, signaling his mother and older brother were inside the home. (Norman Bryson)

They made it out of the house fine, but it took years to rebuild.

Two years later, County Commissioner Paul Buchanan remembers responding to a call as a Jacksonville police officer of another tornado touchdown in Onslow County at the then-Triangle Mobile Home Park. Three people died, including a child.

“They move very fast. Very fast,” said Buchanan. “The trailers were just splintered all to nothing. It’s amazing how something can just get tore up so quick.”

The fast-moving storms traumatized the communities for years, but pushed Bryson to pursue a career in running toward the storms’ path. It also pushed him to convince the public to keep their eyes to the sky and have a plan before a storm hits.

“I have family members that actually are saved because of this,” said Bryson. “Because they got into an interior portion of the structure.”

Emergency officials recommend moving to an interior part of a structure, or a basement, if a tornado warning moves into your area, like Bryson’s family.

