State and local officials look back on first anniversary of Cooper’s Emergency Order

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been one year since Governor Roy Cooper declared a statewide emergency order in North Carolina due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although a lot has changed since then, local and state officials are working on recovery as they looked back at the first executive order on March 10, 2020.

“The new cases and the advice of these experts have led us to give new guidance to North Carolina residents and to declare a state of emergency for our state,” Gov. Roy Cooper said a day before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.

On the first anniversary of Gov. Cooper’s statewide emergency order, two discussions were held at a state and local level.

North Carolina House Republicans met to introduce a bill to require accountability when Gov. Cooper takes emergency actions. They say the Governor exercised “absolute power” when shutting down the state.

“Unfortunately, the Governor has chosen to disregard the statuary requirement that mandates him to consult with the Council of State,” Rep. Keith Kidwell (R-Craven County) said in a statement. “This has allowed him to unilaterally shut down businesses, close schools, and severely limit the lives of North Carolinians through his executive orders. Clearly, this is not how a representative Republic works.”

According to the bill sponsors, the Emergency Powers Accountability Act (HB-264) would require the Governor to get approval from the Council of State when issuing a statewide declaration of emergency beyond 30 days.

The Council of State consists of ten executive offices established by the state constitution.

“One year ago, most people did not believe that the Governor had the power to shut down an entire state,” House Rules Chairman Destin Hall said. “Most at least assumed there were some checks and balances. Such consequential decisions should be made in a deliberative process with other elected officials. North Carolinians deserve confidence that the unprecedented restrictions placed on their families and businesses are the result of bipartisan consensus, not the absolute power of one man.”

In Pitt County, local health officials on Wednesday acknowledged the progress in the county’s COVID-19 trends. For example, the reported cases per thousand people in the county were at three cases per thousand.

Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said it’s the lowest he’s seen, which puts the county back at last summer levels.

Pitt County Data shows an overall decrease in COVID-19 numbers in the county on Wednesday. (WITN)

“Even though those numbers are great and I think we all agree with that,” Vidant Health CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum said. “There’s still a lot of virus out there, so remind everybody on, you know, vaccinate important of vaccinations but wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.”

Dr. Silvernail said there were some additional deaths from COVID-19, but the county remains at 83 deaths, which is a number “far less than any would have suspected,” according to Dr. Silvernail.

Although the case fatality rate fluctuates it’s still in the lower range.

A look back at 2020 is a painful one for some. But Pitt County health officials move forward with lessons learned.

“It’s been a long year for everybody,” Dr. Silvernail said. “I think we knew that there was a mountain to climb somewhere in this in terms of the number of cases. I’m thankful that we seem to be on the other side of that mountain. I do feel like we’re gaining on this, this thing. I’m not willing to say that we’ve completely turned the tables on it, but I do feel like we’re gaining on this.”

Dr. Waldrum agreed with Dr. Silvernail.

“It’s been a long year for sure but we’re still in it,” Dr. Waldrum said. “So I think Dr. Silvernail and I, and our teams, and really folks in healthcare are still very much consumed by pushing through and playing the whole game until we’re all the way done.”

