Small business owners hopeful people will spend stimulus money locally

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Small businesses have always gone head-to-head with corporations. For some, the pandemic only worsened their challenges of staying afloat.

“It is a little bit more difficult. We do feel things a little bit more intensely than many corporations do,” said the Owner of Stable Grounds Coffee, Katie Dixon.

From coffee shops to boutiques, many have felt the pressure.

“Definitely as a brick and mortar, we’ve struggled as far as getting foot traffic because of the pandemic,” said the Co-Owner of Cote Boutique, Abby Weiser.

This struggle comes as Congress approves the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill along party lines. GOP lawmakers opposed the package as bloated and crammed with liberal policies as signs the pandemic is easing.

Dixon hopes these checks will motivate people to spend locally, “I think that they’ll hopefully be able to, you know, feel like they can spend a little bit more freely and help the small businesses in the area,” she said.

While a few dollars spent on a drink or a shirt doesn’t seem like a lot, the Owner of Reed’s Bistro and Bakery, Reed Meador, said a little could go a long way, “Those are the things that pay for our kid’s school and lessons, and you know rent.”

