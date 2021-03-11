Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Mild tonight; Warm and windy Friday

Southwesterly winds and plenty of sunshine will support above average afternoon temps through Friday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tonight & Friday

High pressure will stay anchored just off the coast giving us a mild night tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s. By Friday, we could see most inland communities approach the upper 70s to near 80° mark. The southwesterly wind flow will increase Friday with winds blowing at 15 to 20 mph with some higher gusts. Coastal areas will have highs in the upper 60s Friday thanks to winds off the cooler waters.

Saturday & Sunday

While we will dodge the rain, a cold front will drop in from the north Saturday morning, cooling us off over the weekend. Highs will peak in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be shifting from the north, aiding the cool down. Rain showers will hold off until next week.

