Perdue donates 10,000 pounds of chicken to Bertie Youth Inc. Backpack Program

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Perdue Farms has donated nearly 10,000 pounds of chicken to Youth Bertie Inc. in Bertie County to help families struggling amid the pandemic.

The donation is part of Perdue Farms “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors” initiative.

The chicken will be distributed to children and their families via a voucher system through the Good Shepherd Food Pantry in Windsor. Each voucher entitles a family to 5 to 10 pounds of chicken.

Vouchers are redeemable in March, April and May on the second and third Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the regular pantry distribution, and on the fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to noon, at Good Shepherd Food Pantry located at 1008 N. King Street in Windsor.

