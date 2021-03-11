Advertisement

Onslow County Schools announce Clear View Elementary redistricting proposal sessions

Onslow County Schools announce Clear View Elementary redistricting proposal sessions
Onslow County Schools announce Clear View Elementary redistricting proposal sessions(Liam Collins)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The new Clear View Elementary School currently under construction on Highway 24/258 between Jacksonville and Richlands, will open for students in August 2022.

According to school district leaders, the opening of a new school will require the creation of a new elementary school district.

On March 2, OCS district staff said they provided the Board of Education a re-alignment proposal for consideration. Before making a final decision, OCS is asking for input from parents and families who may be affected by the re-alignment.

Community information sessions will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 15 in the Heritage Elementary Multi-Purpose Room, 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in the Stateside Elementary Multi-Purpose Room, and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18 in the Meadow View Elementary Multi-Purpose Room.

Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, district leaders say there will be limited capacity in each session, and face coverings will be required.

They say if more families are interested in attending the session than there is room available, additional sessions will be held the same evening at 45 minute intervals. The sessions will also be recorded and available to view on the OCS district website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 264 just inside the Pitt-Beaufort county line.
Woman killed, Greenville police detective seriously injured in wrong-way crash
It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Shiloh Drive, which is off of Kristin Drive.
Greenville police investigate late morning shooting
Eric Ruffin is facing 2nd degree murder, five counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, and...
Winterville man charged with murder in woman’s overdose death
Emergency vehicles have blocked Highway 43, just north of Worthington Road.
Fire injures elderly man; closes down Highway 43 in Pitt County
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
State Senate unanimously okays compromise to reopen schools

Latest News

Perdue donates 10,000 pounds of chicken to Bertie Youth Inc. Backpack Program
Perdue donates 10,000 pounds of chicken to Bertie Youth Inc. Backpack Program
Cherry Point prescribed burn scheduled
Cherry Point 2,000 acre bombing target burn notice on Thursday
Traffic Alert: Daytime closure for eastbound lane of bridge between Morehead City & Radio Island
Local officials mark severe weather preparedness week with safety advice
Emergency management experts offer severe weather preparedness advice