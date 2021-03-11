Onslow County Schools announce Clear View Elementary redistricting proposal sessions

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The new Clear View Elementary School currently under construction on Highway 24/258 between Jacksonville and Richlands, will open for students in August 2022.

According to school district leaders, the opening of a new school will require the creation of a new elementary school district.

On March 2, OCS district staff said they provided the Board of Education a re-alignment proposal for consideration. Before making a final decision, OCS is asking for input from parents and families who may be affected by the re-alignment.

Community information sessions will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 15 in the Heritage Elementary Multi-Purpose Room, 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in the Stateside Elementary Multi-Purpose Room, and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18 in the Meadow View Elementary Multi-Purpose Room.

Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, district leaders say there will be limited capacity in each session, and face coverings will be required.

They say if more families are interested in attending the session than there is room available, additional sessions will be held the same evening at 45 minute intervals. The sessions will also be recorded and available to view on the OCS district website.

