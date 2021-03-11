Advertisement

NCDP congratulates EPA leader Michael Regan on historic bipartisan confirmation

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson is applauding the Senate’s bipartisan confirmation of North Carolina’s Michael Regan to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

Regan is the first Black man to lead the agency.

Richardson said, “Congratulations to Administrator Michael Regan on his bipartisan confirmation to lead our country’s stewardship of the environment, clean air, and water as head of the EPA. A Goldsboro native and a graduate of one of our state’s great HBCUs, he has been a fierce advocate for the well-being of all North Carolinians, fighting to advance environmental justice, securing the largest coal ash contamination clean up in United States history, and protecting North Carolina’s water from toxic forever chemicals. His confirmation today is the first step in reversing the harmful rollbacks under the Trump administration and renewing the nation’s commitment to protecting the environment and public health.”

Senators voted 66 to 34 to confirm Regan, North Carolina’s top environmental regulator, whose reputation for working with Democrats and Republicans in his home state made him an attractive candidate to Biden. Sixteen Republicans crossed party lines to vote for him, while Democrats backed his nomination unanimously.

Regan graduated from North Carolina A&T State University with a degree in environmental science and spent nearly a decade working in the EPA’s air quality and energy programs during the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations. He also worked for the advocacy organization Environmental Defense Fund and, for the last four years, has held the top post at the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, where he was credited with brokering the largest coal ash cleanup settlement in the country.

