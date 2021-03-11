Man wounded in Lenoir County shooting Thursday morning

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot this morning in southern Lenoir County.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram told WITN that it happened around 10:00 a.m. on Patterson Road, just off U.S. 258.

Ingram said the victim walked up to a house and told the people there that he had been shot.

Deputies say the actual shooting happened at a vacant house nearby. Investigators have roped off the backyard of that house with crime scene tape.

The victim was alive when he was taken by EMS to the hospital, a news release said.

Investigators are now canvassing the neighborhood and there’s no information yet on the gunman.

