Local school reacts, adjusts events after announcement of reopening schools

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One local school system is reacting to the news that was announced Wednesday, about the potential for schools to reopen under Plan A.

The Greene County school system is also making adjustments to events that have been planned for their seniors.

High school seniors have missed out on a lot of memorable events due to the pandemic, so one high school in Greene County thought of a way to create one of those memorable moments. Now, because of the school reopening announcement, that event may be able to happen in person.

Greene County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Patrick Miller expects the Greene County Board of Education to vote to open everything up to Plan A in the next month.

Greene County has struggled the past year, but he says that reopening for in-person learning could be a solution to some of their problems.

“We have the additional difficulty of having an intermediate school that has grades four and five that shares buses with middle school and so the inability to open up K-5 because of the linkage of those bus sharing issues, the news today opened that up for us.”

As the pandemic has continued, Greene Central High School partnered with the non-profit, It’s All About Purpose and started Contactless Project Graduation for its seniors, to offer them an event that will bring some sense of normalcy to their senior year.

“Because they haven’t been able to experience that senior year, a lot of them haven’t been in school so we wanted the opportunity to let them know that we care about them to allow the community to support them and just so that they can have something that shows them that.”

This event will take place in May, where seniors will be able to drive up, grab a gift basket and raffle ticket and potentially win a big ticket prize for free like a bike, MacBook, TV and so much more.

But, after the announcement Wednesday saying schools could all go to Plan A, this event may be able to take place in person.

“We are really looking forward to this project. It’s called contactless but now we think we will be able to do it and have the students actually be able to attend and have a really good time.”

Dr. Miller said Greene County is planning on transitioning to Plan A, mid-April.

He said they will be sending out a survey to parents at the end of the week to get their feedback about reopening.

If someone wants to donate to Contactless Project Graduation, you can call Greene Central High school at (252)747-3814 or send an email to uvondawillis@greene.k12.nc.us.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.