Kinston businesses’ biggest money-maker is back and hoping to pull them out of the deep end

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The BBQ Festival on the Neuse River is back.

According to organizers, after being canceled last year because of COVID restrictions, the festival is being planned once more with safety in mind.

And this year, perhaps more than any other, downtown businesses are desperately grabbing onto the hope the city’s biggest money-maker of the year will lend a helping hand to those struggling to recover from the pandemic.

“I think people are really ready to get back to a normal life,” said Tonya Adams, an owner of three businesses downtown. “It has been a struggle. You just don’t spend money like you used to and just sit at home and lay low for a little while.”

Two of Adams’ businesses, a salon and a boutique on West North Street, were closed for months last year because of COVID restrictions. Her third business was closed for the better part of a year.

But she’s noticed business is starting to pick back up again now that more people have received COVID-19 vaccinations. And now they have the city’s major attraction back this year to bring more people downtown.

“It’s my busiest day of the year,” said Adams. “I would love to have that. We need that to make up for the weeks that we were closed last year.”

The event draws in thousands is being planned for May 7 and 8 in Pearson Park.

“We hope that we can keep it simple, safe and successful,” said Tammy Kelly, the extension director for Lenoir County, who is helping organize the event.

But the plans are still being ironed out to keep it safe. The City Council can move the event if they feel it can’t be safely held under the circumstances suggested.

Organizers are fine with it, saying they wouldn’t put it on if it would become an unsafe event.

“We’re not searching for 25- or 30-thousand people,” said Kelly. “We just want to provide something for folks to do a little bit of business for downtown.”

