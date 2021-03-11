Advertisement

Female Boy Scouts earn highest rank in organization

enc boy scouts
enc boy scouts(Nikki Hauser)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After the Boy Scouts of America allowed girls to join their organization in February of 2019, this year, they are celebrating the first group of Scouts to achieve the highest ranking they have.

The district director for the BSA in Eastern Carolina says it’s rare for a Scout to earn the rank of Eagle Scout in two years, but even in a pandemic, that’s what several girls did.

Many, like Rachel Webster, were inspired by their brothers.

“I thought it was cool because my brother is in Scouts since he was a first-grader,” said Webster.

Webster will go before the board virtually Thursday night to see if she passes. If she does, she’ll become an Eagle Scout alongside her brother.

Tara Owings and Sydnie Parry, two Scouts from Onslow County officially got their Eagle Scout rankings in February.

“When they were like yes, you are now an Eagle Scout, I almost cried,” said Owings. “I was very emotional because I wanted to do this since I was 5 years old.”

“I feel like it’s such a great accomplishment because now I am a leader. It just shows a representation of what can happen, what you can accomplish, and what the process through females in scouting has become” said Parry.

