Emergency management experts offer severe weather preparedness advice

Local officials mark severe weather preparedness week with safety advice
Local officials mark severe weather preparedness week with safety advice
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With consistent warmer weather on the way, emergency officials are urge people to prepare for severe weather.

Experts say there are a few things you should do to help keep you and your family safe.

First, they say it’s essential to know what you will do before, during, and after an emergency. Also, to identify safe spots to take shelter, have planned meeting spots and communication methods so you can reconnect with loved ones after a storm strikes.

You should also keep important documents in a safe place and make sure everyone understands your emergency plan.

Pitt County Emergency Manager Randy Gentry said, “Always stay informed and connected to trusted news sources so that you can get the right information so that you can enact your plan and know where to go to remain safe.”

Gentry said it’s also a good idea to keep an emergency kit on hand, including water, food, medicine, emergency supplies like flashlights and batteries, and chargers.

