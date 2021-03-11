Advertisement

Duke men’s basketball team withdraws from ACC Tournament after positive COVID-19 test in program

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college...
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Duke men’s basketball team has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament after positive COVID-19 test in program.

The positive case has resulted in quarantining and contact tracing.

The announcement comes just hours before the Blue Devils were scheduled to play Florida State in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday. The ACC has announced that game has been canceled.

Duke had won its first two tournament games, but is just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games. The Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournaments is in jeopardy.

The Seminoles advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals to play the winner of the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. Niki Verdin
Woman ID’ed in deadly wrong-way crash; GoFundMe page set up for injured police detective
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
House unanimously okays compromise to reopen schools; bill headed to governor
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Confederate monument set to relocate to private property in Chicod.
Chicod residents and property owner speak out about Confederate monument
Samantha Coppola mugshot
Greenville woman arrested second time for trafficking opium

Latest News

Big men Armando Bacot and freshmen Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler each had a double-double...
UNC rolls past Notre Dame in ACC Tournament
Duke at Louisville Basketball
Williams dominates inside as Duke rolls to ACC quarters
East Carolina's Jayden Gardner (1) draws a foul on Houston's J'Wan Roberts (13) during the...
ECU’s Gardner Named First Team All-Conference
North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15) and Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) fight for...
Boeheim scores 27, hits 6 of Syracuse’s 14 3s in ACC tourney