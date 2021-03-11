Advertisement

Cycle NC Coastal Ride postponed

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A bike ride that draws hundreds of people to eastern Carolina has been postponed.

The Cycle NC Coastal Ride usually takes place in Washington in April but will be pushed back to November this year.

The Cycle NC Vice President says the group had previously developed a health and safety plan to hold the event in April which was approved by the Beaufort County Health Director, but the Washington Tourism Development Authority decided it still wasn’t safe enough.

Washington City Manager Jonathan Russell says, “It would have been much more difficult. You would have to segment the groups under the current regulations and from a security standpoint and for overall enjoyment we felt that it was best to postpone.”

Liane Harsh is the owner of Inner Banks Outfitters and says, “I think there are things that could be done, absolutely. No Question. You know sorry, I’m not a city manager, I’m not a member of city council, I am a bike shop owner. You know somebody may disagree with that.”

Washington business owners say they are sad to see the event postponed, but are looking forward to the boost in November

