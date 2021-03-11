Cooper moves up vaccinations for those with high-risk conditions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is opening up vaccination clinics across the state to those with high-risk medical conditions.

Cooper and DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen updated the state’s COVID-19 response at 3:00 p.m.

The governor said starting March 17th, those with high-risk conditions can get their shots. Originally Group 4 wasn’t supposed to kick in until March 24th.

“We are very fortunate to now have three tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that keep people out of the hospital and prevent death from this virus. With improving supplies, North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner and meet our goals to provide equitable access to vaccinations in every community in the state.”

The vaccine was given out Thursday at the Pitt County AG Center. (WITN)

Group 4 is anyone 16-64 years old who has one of the following:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Cystic fibrosis

Dementia or other neurologic condition

Diabetes type 1 or 2

Down Syndrome

A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant

Liver disease, including hepatitis

Pulmonary fibrosis

Overweight or obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia

Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)

Also included will be those living in certain congregate living situations.

As of Thursday, North Carolina has fully vaccinated more than 1.1 million residents.

The rest of Group 4 will be eligible on April 7th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.