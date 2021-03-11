Cooper moves up vaccinations for those with high-risk conditions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is opening up vaccination clinics across the state to those with high-risk medical conditions.
Cooper and DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen updated the state’s COVID-19 response at 3:00 p.m.
The governor said starting March 17th, those with high-risk conditions can get their shots. Originally Group 4 wasn’t supposed to kick in until March 24th.
Group 4 is anyone 16-64 years old who has one of the following:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Dementia or other neurologic condition
- Diabetes type 1 or 2
- Down Syndrome
- A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant
- Liver disease, including hepatitis
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Overweight or obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
- Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)
Also included will be those living in certain congregate living situations.
As of Thursday, North Carolina has fully vaccinated more than 1.1 million residents.
The rest of Group 4 will be eligible on April 7th.
