Advertisement

Cooper moves up vaccinations for those with high-risk conditions

The Pitt County Health Department was giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday.
The Pitt County Health Department was giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday.(WITN)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is opening up vaccination clinics across the state to those with high-risk medical conditions.

Cooper and DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen updated the state’s COVID-19 response at 3:00 p.m.

The governor said starting March 17th, those with high-risk conditions can get their shots. Originally Group 4 wasn’t supposed to kick in until March 24th.

The vaccine was given out Thursday at the Pitt County AG Center.
The vaccine was given out Thursday at the Pitt County AG Center.(WITN)

Group 4 is anyone 16-64 years old who has one of the following:

  • Asthma (moderate to severe)
  • Cancer
  • Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
  • Cystic fibrosis
  • Dementia or other neurologic condition
  • Diabetes type 1 or 2
  • Down Syndrome
  • A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
  • Hypertension or high blood pressure
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant
  • Liver disease, including hepatitis
  • Pulmonary fibrosis
  • Overweight or obesity
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
  • Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)

Also included will be those living in certain congregate living situations.

As of Thursday, North Carolina has fully vaccinated more than 1.1 million residents.

The rest of Group 4 will be eligible on April 7th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. Niki Verdin
UPDATE: Greenville police share details on detective’s recovery after accident
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
House unanimously okays compromise to reopen schools; bill headed to governor
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Confederate monument set to relocate to private property in Chicod.
Chicod residents and property owner speak out about Confederate monument
Samantha Coppola mugshot
Greenville woman arrested second time for trafficking opium

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden signs $1.9 trillion relief bill before speech to nation
Biden to deliver primetime address
Biden to deliver primetime address
White House says stimulus checks will begin hitting bank accounts this weekend
White House says stimulus checks will begin hitting bank accounts this weekend
Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: Positive test rate drops below 4%