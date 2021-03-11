Cherry Point 2,000 acre bombing target burn notice on Thursday

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Environmental Affairs Department (EAD) has scheduled a prescribed burn of about 2,000 acres at Bombing Target 11 for March 11, 2021.

Cherry Point officials say the burn has been coordinated for along the southern portion of BT-11, the Indian Ditch Canal that separates the military training area from private property.

BT-11 staff members have performed preliminary measures to ensure the burn is contained, according to base leaders.

Assisted by personnel from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, EAD and Cherry Point Fire Department staff will ignite and manage the burn by boat and ground. They say all personnel participating in the burn will be Firefighter Type II qualified, possessing National Wildfire Coordinating Group qualifications.

Cherry Point Environmental Affairs Department says prescribed burns are conducted periodically to reduce forest fire fuels, improve training land conditions, and enhance wildlife habitat.

