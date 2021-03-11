Carteret County votes to have middle and high school students return to classrooms

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Schools wasted no time in deciding how they will reopen after legislation was passed this morning in Raleigh.

Meeting in emergency session, the school board voted unanimously to move middle and high school students to Plan A. They are the first Eastern Carolina school system to take action on reopening.

State leaders on Wednesday morning announced a compromise on the reopening legislation after Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed an earlier bill that was backed by GOP lawmakers.

Cooper is expected to soon sign this compromise legislation.

Carteret County will have high school students go back on March 22nd, while middle school students would return on March 29th. The school system said remote learning days on Wednesday would continue for everyone.

Middle and high schools in the county have been under Plan B, which is a mix of virtual and in-person learning.

More than 200 school staff members have already been vaccinated in Carteret County.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.