Bertie Correctional inmate dead after apparent suicide
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating the death of a convicted murderer at an Eastern Carolina state prison.
The Department of Public Safety says Rashaun Mason died Thursday afternoon in an apparent suicide at Bertie Correctional Institution.
The 33-year-old was serving an 18-year, 9-month second-degree murder sentence from Durham County.
Mason was found unresponsive in a housing area at 1:20 p.m. and despite resuscitation efforts by prison medical staff and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead 18-minutes later.
State officials and Windsor police are conducting investigations.
Mason’s projected release date was May 5, 2026.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.