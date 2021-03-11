Advertisement

Bertie Correctional inmate dead after apparent suicide

Rashaun Mason
Rashaun Mason(North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating the death of a convicted murderer at an Eastern Carolina state prison.

The Department of Public Safety says Rashaun Mason died Thursday afternoon in an apparent suicide at Bertie Correctional Institution.

The 33-year-old was serving an 18-year, 9-month second-degree murder sentence from Durham County.

Mason was found unresponsive in a housing area at 1:20 p.m. and despite resuscitation efforts by prison medical staff and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead 18-minutes later.

State officials and Windsor police are conducting investigations.

Mason’s projected release date was May 5, 2026.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. Niki Verdin
UPDATE: Greenville police share details on detective’s recovery after accident
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
House unanimously okays compromise to reopen schools; bill headed to governor
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Samantha Coppola mugshot
Greenville woman arrested second time for trafficking opium
Confederate monument set to relocate to private property in Chicod.
Chicod residents and property owner speak out about Confederate monument

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Mild tonight; Warm and windy Friday
The Pitt County Health Department was giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday.
Cooper moves up vaccinations for those with high-risk conditions
Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: Positive test rate drops below 4%
Last year, the festival was cancelled because of the coronavirus.
BBQ Fest on the Neuse is a go for 2021