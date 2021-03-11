Bertie Correctional inmate dead after apparent suicide

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating the death of a convicted murderer at an Eastern Carolina state prison.

The Department of Public Safety says Rashaun Mason died Thursday afternoon in an apparent suicide at Bertie Correctional Institution.

The 33-year-old was serving an 18-year, 9-month second-degree murder sentence from Durham County.

Mason was found unresponsive in a housing area at 1:20 p.m. and despite resuscitation efforts by prison medical staff and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead 18-minutes later.

State officials and Windsor police are conducting investigations.

Mason’s projected release date was May 5, 2026.

