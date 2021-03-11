Advertisement

BBQ Fest on the Neuse is a go for 2021

2020 event was canceled due to developing COVID-19 crisis
Last year, the festival was cancelled because of the coronavirus.
Last year, the festival was cancelled because of the coronavirus.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston’s famous BBQ festival is moving forward this year.

The BBQ Fest on the Neuse, which bills itself as the largest whole hog cookoff in the world, is set for Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, according to the event’s Facebook page.

BBQ Fest on the Neuse is BACK, baby! 🙌 We are OFFICALLY on the #CountdownToQ! Tell your friends! Run to your neighbors! Call your Mama! BBQ Fest is HAPPENING, y'all! #SaveTheDate #DigThePig 🐷

Posted by BBQ Fest on the Neuse on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Last year, the festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each year the event draws in around 40 thousand people. Event organizers say they will be limiting vendors this year to encourage social distancing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Det. Niki Verdin
UPDATE: Greenville police share details on detective’s recovery after accident
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
House unanimously okays compromise to reopen schools; bill headed to governor
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Confederate monument set to relocate to private property in Chicod.
Chicod residents and property owner speak out about Confederate monument
Samantha Coppola mugshot
Greenville woman arrested second time for trafficking opium

Latest News

The Pitt County Health Department was giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday.
Cooper moves up vaccinations for those with high-risk conditions
Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: Positive test rate drops below 4%
Det. Niki Verdin
UPDATE: Greenville police share details on detective’s recovery after accident
Meeting in emergency session, the Carteret County School Board voted unanimously to move middle...
Carteret County votes to have middle and high school students return to classrooms