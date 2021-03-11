BBQ Fest on the Neuse is a go for 2021

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston’s famous BBQ festival is moving forward this year.

The BBQ Fest on the Neuse, which bills itself as the largest whole hog cookoff in the world, is set for Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, according to the event’s Facebook page.

BBQ Fest on the Neuse is BACK, baby! 🙌 We are OFFICALLY on the #CountdownToQ! Tell your friends! Run to your neighbors! Call your Mama! BBQ Fest is HAPPENING, y'all! #SaveTheDate #DigThePig 🐷 Posted by BBQ Fest on the Neuse on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Last year, the festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each year the event draws in around 40 thousand people. Event organizers say they will be limiting vendors this year to encourage social distancing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.