BBQ Fest on the Neuse is a go for 2021
2020 event was canceled due to developing COVID-19 crisis
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston’s famous BBQ festival is moving forward this year.
The BBQ Fest on the Neuse, which bills itself as the largest whole hog cookoff in the world, is set for Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Last year, the festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Each year the event draws in around 40 thousand people. Event organizers say they will be limiting vendors this year to encourage social distancing.
