American Airlines cancels layoffs for 13,000 workers

More than 13,000 employees were warned last month about the possibility of being laid off.
More than 13,000 employees were warned last month about the possibility of being laid off.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – American Airlines called off employee furloughs with the passage and signing of the $1.9 trillion relief bill this week.

The Hill reports more than 13,000 company workers were warned last month about the possibility of being laid off.

The airline’s CEO Doug Parker says those notices can be torn up after the passage of the American Rescue Plan on Wednesday.

It includes $15 billion for airlines and extends the payroll support program through September.

