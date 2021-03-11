Amber Alert issued for two missing kids from Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Iredell County Sheriff`s Office is searching for two missing children.

The kids are identified as 4-year-old Easton Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh Redmon.

Easton is approximately 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds. He has brown hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing pink/blue checkered button up shirt and dark colored shorts

Annsleigh is approximately 2 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds. She has brown hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing green shirt with gold graphic and cream colored pants.

Authorities say they were taken by 25-year-old Amanda J Redmon. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a beige sweater, multicolored leggings, and brown boots.

The children were last seen at 115 Dobson Farm Rd, Statesville and could be traveling to Augusta, GA.

The vehicle is a Gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with NC license tag number HAD-6654.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Iredell County Sheriff`s Office at (704) 878-3100, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.