Advertisement

1 of 3 surviving Tuskegee Airmen in Arizona dies at 95

Tuskegee, Ala., was where the first Black aviators with the Army Air Corps trained.
Tuskegee, Ala., was where the first Black aviators with the Army Air Corps trained.(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — One of three surviving members in Arizona of the famed all-Black Tuskegee Airmen has died.

The Archer-Ragsdale Chapter Tuskegee Airmen confirmed that Robert Ashby died Friday at his home in Sun City. He was 95.

Ashby enlisted at age 17 in the Army Air Corps, which later became the U.S. Air Force.

He went to Tuskegee, Alabama, for aviation training in 1944 and later served in all-Black units.

Lt. Col. Ashby retired in 1965 and went on to be an airline pilot and flight instructor.

Ashby is believed to be the first Black pilot with a major airline to reach mandatory retirement age.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 264 just inside the Pitt-Beaufort county line.
GoFundMe page set up for Greenville police detective seriously hurt in wrong-way crash
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
State Senate unanimously okays compromise to reopen schools
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Confederate monument set to relocate to private property in Chicod.
Chicod residents and property owner speak out about Confederate monument
Samantha Coppola mugshot
Greenville woman arrested second time for trafficking opium

Latest News

An error at a Virginia Kroger led to some receiving empty syringes instead of a vaccine.
Virginia Kroger says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines
Some customers had to return to the store to get the real vaccine after the first one they...
'Empty' syringes given out instead of vaccines after mistake at Virginia Kroger
A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December banned Russia’s team name, flag and...
IOC and China make vaccine deal for Tokyo, Beijing Olympians
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020 file photo, Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., listens during a House...
COVID-19 bill gives states pathway to reduce maternal deaths
Last year, the festival was cancelled because of the coronavirus.
BBQ Fest on the Neuse is a go for 2021