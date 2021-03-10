Advertisement

Woman killed after hitting Greenville police cruiser in wrong-way crash

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 264 just inside the Pitt-Beaufort county line.
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 264 just inside the Pitt-Beaufort county line.
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is dead and a Greenville police officer injured in a wrong-way crash Tuesday night in Pitt County.

The Highway Patrol says a 37-year-old woman was going eastbound in the westbound lanes when she collided with the police cruiser. The police officer, who was on her way back from training, was taken to Vidant Medical Center for minor injuries.

The other woman died at the scene and troopers suspect she was impaired. They say the odor of alcohol was in the vehicle along with containers.

