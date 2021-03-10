USDA free meals for children to continue through summer

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) -The U.S. Department of Agriculture says several waivers that allow all children to receive nutritious meals will continue this summer when schools are out of session.

The extension is through Sept. 30, 2021.

“We will do everything we can to make sure children get access to healthy, nutritious meals regardless of their families’ financial circumstances,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Our child nutrition professionals are doing a heroic job ensuring kids across the country have proper nutrition throughout this public health emergency, oftentimes with limited resources.

The waivers allow for safe meal distribution sites that serve all children for free, regardless of income.

In addition, the waivers allow meals served through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO) – collectively known as “summer meal programs” – to be made available in all areas at no cost, allow meals to be served outside of the normally required group settings and meal times, and allow parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children, including bulk pick-up to cover multiple days.

