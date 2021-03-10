Two toddlers taken to the hospital after car hits building in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Fire/Rescue says two toddlers were taken to the hospital to be checked out after the car they were in slammed into a building owned by ECU.

The car hit the Harris Building along 10th Street Tuesday evening.

Greenville Fire/Rescue says the driver was headed toward ECU when he swerved to avoid a car pulling out of a parking lot and hit the building.

Fire officials described the toddler’s injuries as minor. There were no other injuries.

It’s unknown how much damage was done to the building.

