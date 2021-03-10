Teacher of the Week: Ashley Bennett from Creekside Elementary School

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for March 10 is Ashley Bennett from Creekside Elementary School.

Born and raised in Kernersville, Bennett came to Pitt County to attend ECU. She is a fourth generation Pirate and not the first ECU educator in her family. Teaching is in her blood, with her great grandmother, grandmother and grandfather all graduating from ECU with teaching degrees.

Since graduating from ECU, Bennett has taught third grade at Creekside Elementary School. During her second year of teaching, she completed the Pitt County Schools Key Beginning Teacher Program. She then went on to complete the Pitt County Schools Teacher Leader Institute Program.

For the last two years, Bennett has been a facilitating teacher at Creekside, helping third through fifth grade students bridge vocabulary and comprehension gaps. Currently, she is teaching third grade virtually.

She says her teaching and leadership journey over the last few years has pushed her out of her comfort zone and given her the confidence to make a difference in education outside of the classroom.

When she’s not in the classroom, Bennett enjoys spending time with her husband and their two-year-old son, as well as spending time in Atlantic Beach with family and friends.

The person who nominated Mrs. Bennett wrote, “I would love to nominate my son’s teacher for WITN’s Teacher of the Week. Her name is Ashley Bennett and she works at Creekside Elementary in Winterville, NC.

My son goes on and on about how she is a great teacher, but the COVID-19 pandemic has shown me just how great she truly is. All of their lessons are done online now and she, along with the whole third grade department, are WONDERFUL AND VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE!

Mrs. Bennett breaks down the information well and my son is able to grasp that information and learn so much. I am truly thankful for having Mrs. Bennett in our lives, especially through a time like this!”

Congratulations Mrs. Bennett!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

