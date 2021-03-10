Advertisement

State leaders to make school reopening plans announcement

classroom
classroom
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State leaders are scheduled to meet Wednesday to announce plans for reopening schools.

Gov. Roy Cooper will join Senate leader Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore, Senate Majority Leader Dan Blue, House Minority Leader Robert Reives, and Superintendent Catherine Truitt to make the announcement at 11 a.m.

Stay with WITN both on air and online as more details are released.

