State Highway Patrol announces foundation for officers and their families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol announces the first-ever foundation to raise money to provide funding for highway patrol officers, their families, and highway patrol programs during what they call the challenge of increasing operating costs and budgetary limitations.

NCSHP Colonel Glenn M. McNeill announced the news to patrol families on Facebook Tuesday evening.

He said, “To address these challenges, it was recently announced that the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was in the early stages of creating the first-ever non-profit 501(c)(3) titled “North Carolina State Highway Patrol Foundation.” Today, I am extremely pleased to announce the foundation is now operational and ready for you to share with family, friends, and colleagues.”

Foundation members say troopers are essential to ensure safety on our roadways. They’ve discovered a critical need for support for the NCSHP and are dedicated to providing funding, resources and raising awareness to North Carolina residents.

Colonel McNeill said, “With your help, it is my goal to spread awareness of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Foundation throughout and beyond the state. The bravery, courage, and tireless work displayed by both past and present members truly merit the cause behind this great foundation.”

Part of the foundation’s mission is to find ways to provide troopers with the tools to be most successful and provide critical needs of NCSHP programs, members, and their families, in support of the goal to improve the safety of North Carolina highways.

According to Colonel McNeill, the non-profit foundation, founded by Board Chairwoman Melissa Sutherland, comprises local business leaders, community members, legal and financial professionals. He said their primary mission is to support the organization’s needs in the areas of training, equipment, and other invaluable tools, strengthening the mission of providing the highest level of service and protection to this state’s citizens.

For more information, go to www.ncshpfoundation.org to learn more about its mission, the Board of Directors, donating options, and upcoming events.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.