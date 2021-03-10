Advertisement

SHERIFF: Man facing assault, drug charges after multi-county chase

Walter Ingram
Walter Ingram(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing several charges after deputies say he led them on a multi-county chase.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says that Walter Ingram, Jr., is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, numerous traffic charges, and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine.

Investigators say that the chase started when a deputy tried to pull Ingram over on Glenburnie Road for an expired license plate and no insurance.

Officials say the deputy followed Ingram onto Highway 70 West where he was seen throwing objects from the vehicle. Deputies recovered around 80 individual packets containing crack and powder cocaine, officials say.

The chase reached speeds over 100 mph and continued into Jones and Lenoir Counties.

The Highway Patrol used stop sticks to partially disable Ingram’s vehicle which later crashed on MLK Boulevard in Kinston, officials say.

We’re told Ingram tried to get away on foot but was arrested by deputies.

