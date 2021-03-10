Advertisement

Railroad crossing work causes delays in New Bern

New Bern railroad crossings closed for construction
New Bern railroad crossings closed for construction(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Railroad construction caused some delays in New Bern Tuesday.

The W. Grantham Crossing and the W. Thurman Crossing were closed for the construction.

Work on the crossings continued throughout the day but the city says they will both reopen as soon as the work is done.

City officials encourage people to plan their routes accordingly to avoid the work.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Bryant (L) and Jyjuan Crawford (R)
Two charged in deadly shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
Police say the rape happened Friday night in the student's dorm room.
ECU Police report: Student was raped in dorm room
It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Shiloh Drive, which is off of Kristin Drive.
Greenville police investigate late morning shooting
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Last month, Travel Store #3 on Clark’s Neck Road was held up during a daytime robbery.
WHO AM I? Gunman wanted for Pitt County hold-up

Latest News

SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center celebrates National Nutrition Month with free cooking classes
SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center celebrates National Nutrition Month with free cooking classes
USDA free meals for children to continue through summer
NCSHP announces foundation for officers and their families
State Highway Patrol announces foundation for officers and their families
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package