Railroad crossing work causes delays in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Railroad construction caused some delays in New Bern Tuesday.

The W. Grantham Crossing and the W. Thurman Crossing were closed for the construction.

Work on the crossings continued throughout the day but the city says they will both reopen as soon as the work is done.

City officials encourage people to plan their routes accordingly to avoid the work.

