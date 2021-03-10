Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Warm days and cool nights

Southwesterly winds and plenty of sunshine will support above average afternoon temps
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Tonight, Thursday & Friday

Even as the high pressure system pulls away from Eastern NC, the strength of the high will grow, keeping our weather pattern largely unchanged through the rest of the work week. Tonight will see some high clouds with lows in the low to mid 40s. Highs will climb into the mid 70s Thursday. By Friday, we could see most inland communities approach the 80° mark. The southwesterly wind flow will remain steady, holding at 7 to 12 mph each afternoon for inland areas while the coast will see slightly stronger winds. Overnight lows will run generally in the mid 40s. Coastal areas will have highs in the mid 60s thanks to winds off the cooler waters.

Saturday & Sunday

While we will dodge the rain, a cold front will drop in from the north Saturday morning, cooling us off over the weekend. Highs will hit the mid 60s Saturday and the low 60s by Sunday with skies see an increase in clouds. Winds will be shifting from the north, aiding the cool down. Rain showers will hold off until next week.

