Pet of the Week: Paddington

Paddington is a two year old Australian Cattle Dog mix.
Paddington is a two year old Australian Cattle Dog mix.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Paddington has stolen hearts left and right and volunteers at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are hoping he steals yours!

He is a two year old Australian Cattle Dog mix. Volunteers say he is a special boy who is working on his confidence. They say he is afraid of leashes and is learning to feel comfortable around people.

They say he would do best in an active family who will keep him busy and work to help him blossom into the best version of himself.

Paddington is dog friendly and would do great in a home with another dog. Volunteers say they would not recommend a home with young children.

To make sure Paddington fits in the right home, volunteers are accepting applications for the next couple of weeks. To see all of the pets available for adoption, click here.

