Advertisement

Panthers use franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Moton has started all 48 games at right tackle over the past three seasons
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers(WITN Sports)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have placed the franchise tag on Taylor Moton while still hoping to work out a long-term extension with the fourth-year offensive tackle. If no long-term deal is reached by July 15 Moton would make between $13 million and $14 million next season depending on the NFL salary cap _and would be eligible for free agency next year.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Moton has started all 48 games at right tackle over the past three seasons while receiving high marks for his ability to protect the quarterback.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Bryant (L) and Jyjuan Crawford (R)
Two charged in deadly shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
Police say the rape happened Friday night in the student's dorm room.
ECU Police report: Student was raped in dorm room
It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Shiloh Drive, which is off of Kristin Drive.
Greenville police investigate late morning shooting
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Last month, Travel Store #3 on Clark’s Neck Road was held up during a daytime robbery.
WHO AM I? Gunman wanted for Pitt County hold-up

Latest News

Boston College at Duke Basketball
Duke wins opener in quest for 5 straight in ACC tourney
Jah Short - Farmville Central Sophomore - WITN Pepsi Sports Spotlight
WITN Sports Spotlight: Jah Short
Jah Short - Farmville Central Sophomore - WITN Pepsi Sports Spotlight
WITN Sports Spotlight: Jah Short
North Carolina State's D.J. Funderburk (0), Jericole Hellems (4) and Shakeel Moore (2)...
Pack opens ACC tournament Wednesday against Syracuse