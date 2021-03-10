Advertisement

Onslow County: Hundreds of people not showing up to second vaccine appointments

About 1% of people are not showing up at all, but health officials say hundreds more are showing up on the wrong day, creating an issue with supply.
By Liam Collins
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is running into a second-dose no-show issue.

Only about 1% of people have not shown up for their second doses, health officials say largely because of the expansion of vaccine providers, but they say hundreds more are rescheduling at the last minute or showing up on the wrong day, creating a headache of planning.

“It’s allowed, however I don’t think it’s recommended,” said Victoria Reyes, a spokesperson for the health department. “If you’re going somewhere else, you might be taking a second dose from another person.”

It can create a domino effect for weeks. Either vaccines have to be administered to people without appointments, or thrown away. Onslow County has not yet had to throw away any doses of the vaccine, Reyes said, but accommodating people given intended second doses as their first can become difficult to manage.

“We’re given a specific amount of doses for the first dosing and the equivalent amount for that second dosing,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer at StarMed. “So, if you don’t show up, now we have all of this vaccine that was supposed to go to you, and now we don’t know what to do with it. Because we’re afraid to give that away to first dosing people, because we don’t have anything set up to see that person again in four weeks.”

It’s an issue that largely falls back on the provider, not the patient.

The Pfizer vaccine is only about 50% effective with one dose, but more than 95% effective with a second dose three weeks later. Moderna’s vaccine provides about 80% protection in a single dose, but also more than 95% protection in a second dose four weeks later.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends a person wait no more than six weeks after a first shot to get a second one, since that’s how the vaccines were studied.

But there’s no data to suggest that a second dose not taken at the recommended interval, or taken more than six weeks after the first shot, makes it any less effective.

“Eventually, when the inventory of the vaccines are coming in as frequently and we’re getting enough, we may have a bit more wiggle room when it comes to either rescheduling and the guarantee that you will have a second dose when you are ready and able to come in for that,” said Reyes.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Bryant (L) and Jyjuan Crawford (R)
Two charged in deadly shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
Police say the rape happened Friday night in the student's dorm room.
ECU Police report: Student was raped in dorm room
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Last month, Travel Store #3 on Clark’s Neck Road was held up during a daytime robbery.
WHO AM I? Gunman wanted for Pitt County hold-up
Joseph White
Raid nets Onslow County man three dozen drug charges

Latest News

Car hits the Harris Building in Greenville
Two toddlers taken to the hospital after car hits building in Greenville
North Carolina Court of Appeals issues temporary courtroom use guidelines
North Carolina Court of Appeals issues temporary courtroom use guidelines to begin reopening
New Bern railroad crossings closed for construction
New Bern railroad crossings closed for construction
Craven County offering virtual reality law enforcement training
Craven County offering virtual reality law enforcement training
Severe Weather Preparedness Week underway
Severe Weather Preparedness Week underway