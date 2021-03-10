Advertisement

North Carolina Court of Appeals issues temporary courtroom use guidelines to begin reopening

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - the North Carolina Court of Appeals issued Temporary Courtroom Use Guidelines Tuesday for Spring Session 2021.

Court leaders say the guidelines will be in effect for April, May, and June and will expire on June 15, 2021.

The guidelines are subject to revision by the chief judge based upon evolving COVID-19 circumstances.

“Our goal with these guidelines is to safely ease back into having oral arguments in our courtroom,” said Chief Judge Donna Stroud. “Although we have been fortunate to be able to use remote arguments very effectively, our Court is working to resume the real open courts the North Carolina Constitution has guaranteed to the people of our state.”

The Court of Appeals’ temporary courtroom use guidelines include information relating to in person arguments, plexiglass screens in the courtroom, vaccination requirements, temperature screenings, social distancing, and mask requirements.

After these guidelines expire in June, the Court will consider whether new guidelines will be needed for in-person arguments for fall 2021.

They say the decision will be based upon evolving COVID-19 conditions and will be announced before court sessions resume in August 2021.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

