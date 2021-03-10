Advertisement

New elementary school to open in New Bern

By Stacia Strong
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A new elementary school plans to open its doors in August after an Educator in Craven County says she saw a need.

Sonya Simmons created Bear Town Academy as a K-5 private elementary school. Simmons said the pandemic highlighted a need for a different type of education, and it’s a void she feels she and her team can fill.

“I see a lot of the kids struggling on the zoom assignments along with homework, and I’ve noticed that a lot of the things they should know based on their age and education level they’re not getting,” explained Simmons.

Bear Town Academy says their focus will be on bringing back some of the more traditional teaching styles and emphasizing having a small student-to-teacher ratio.

The school is enrolling students now, and Simmons says families interested can apply for a scholarship to help cover tuition until March 15th. More information can be found on their website, https://beartownacademy.com/.

