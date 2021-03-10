Advertisement

NCEL 03-09-21

NCEL 03-09-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Shiloh Drive, which is off of Kristin Drive.
Greenville police investigate late morning shooting
Eric Ruffin is facing 2nd degree murder, five counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, and...
Winterville man charged with murder in woman’s overdose death
Emergency vehicles have blocked Highway 43, just north of Worthington Road.
Fire injures elderly man; closes down Highway 43 in Pitt County
Police say the rape happened Friday night in the student's dorm room.
ECU Police report: Student was raped in dorm room
$30 Millionaire Maker Lottery Ticket
Halifax County man wins $1 million prize twice

Latest News

MegaMillions 03-09-21
Megamillions 03-09-21
NCEL 3-9-21
NCEL 3-9-21
MEGAMILLIONS 3-9-21
MEGAMILLIONS 3-9-21
Chicod residents and property owner speak out about Confederate monument
Chicod residents and property owner speak out about Confederate monument