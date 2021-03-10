Morehead City man arrested on child pornography charges

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars after multiple charges of child pornography.

31-year-old Eric Starner is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Morehead City Police say Starner is accused of having and sharing sexual photos of children online. multiple agencies were part of an undercover investigation that led to the charges.

Officials searched his home on Tuesday and took him into custody along with the equipment used during the crimes.

Starner will have his first court appearance Wednesday.

