Advertisement

Lawmakers from ENC react to passing of COVID-19 Relief Bill

President Biden calls relief bill a “historic victory for the American people.”
Lawmakers from ENC react to passing of COVID-19 Relief Bill
Lawmakers from ENC react to passing of COVID-19 Relief Bill(Liam Collins/WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The House has passed a sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition.

The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extends emergency unemployment benefits, and boosts spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing.

The bill also provides billions of dollars to states and cities, schools, and ailing industries. Democrats say their “American Rescue Plan” will help the country defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health.

Congressman G.K. Butterfield said, “This vital legislation will put vaccines in arms through a national vaccination program that includes setting up community vaccination sites nationwide and addressing disparities facing communities of color. the American rescue plan act will also put children safely back in school, with a plan that invests nearly $130 billion in school re-opening and innovative education programming.”

President Joe Biden thanked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers for passing the bill on Wednesday.

“This bill represents a historic, historic victory for the American people. I look forward to signing it later this week,” he said. “Everything in the American Rescue Plan addresses a real need – including investments to fund our entire vaccination effort. More vaccines, more vaccinators and more vaccination sites.”

Republicans criticize the measure as more expensive than necessary and that it sends money to projects not directly tied to the pandemic.

Congressman Greg Murphy said, “Only 9% of this legislation actually pertains to the pandemic. The litany of poor priorities goes on and on in this legislation. It is comprised of its legions of wasteful spending when we are already breaking the backs of our children and grandchildren with massive debt.”

Biden is set to sign the bill into law on Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Shiloh Drive, which is off of Kristin Drive.
Greenville police investigate late morning shooting
Eric Ruffin is facing 2nd degree murder, five counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, and...
Winterville man charged with murder in woman’s overdose death
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 264 just inside the Pitt-Beaufort county line.
Woman killed, Greenville police detective seriously injured in wrong-way crash
Emergency vehicles have blocked Highway 43, just north of Worthington Road.
Fire injures elderly man; closes down Highway 43 in Pitt County
Police say the rape happened Friday night in the student's dorm room.
ECU Police report: Student was raped in dorm room

Latest News

Educator Opens new school
New elementary school to open in New Bern
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
State Senate unanimously okays compromise to reopen schools
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Warm days and cool nights
Alton Evely
Greenville man charged with attempted murder after shooting