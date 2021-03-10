Lawmakers from ENC react to passing of COVID-19 Relief Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The House has passed a sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition.

The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extends emergency unemployment benefits, and boosts spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing.

The bill also provides billions of dollars to states and cities, schools, and ailing industries. Democrats say their “American Rescue Plan” will help the country defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health.

Congressman G.K. Butterfield said, “This vital legislation will put vaccines in arms through a national vaccination program that includes setting up community vaccination sites nationwide and addressing disparities facing communities of color. the American rescue plan act will also put children safely back in school, with a plan that invests nearly $130 billion in school re-opening and innovative education programming.”

President Joe Biden thanked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers for passing the bill on Wednesday.

“This bill represents a historic, historic victory for the American people. I look forward to signing it later this week,” he said. “Everything in the American Rescue Plan addresses a real need – including investments to fund our entire vaccination effort. More vaccines, more vaccinators and more vaccination sites.”

Republicans criticize the measure as more expensive than necessary and that it sends money to projects not directly tied to the pandemic.

Congressman Greg Murphy said, “Only 9% of this legislation actually pertains to the pandemic. The litany of poor priorities goes on and on in this legislation. It is comprised of its legions of wasteful spending when we are already breaking the backs of our children and grandchildren with massive debt.”

Biden is set to sign the bill into law on Friday afternoon.

