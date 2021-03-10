Kinston police investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2;30 p.m.

Officers say they were called to UNC Lenoir Health Care for a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the upper leg.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 700 block of Dixon Street.

Anyone who has information on the shooting, or who was in the area of Dixon Street at the time should call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

