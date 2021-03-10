Advertisement

Kinston police investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2;30 p.m.

Officers say they were called to UNC Lenoir Health Care for a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the upper leg.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 700 block of Dixon Street.

Anyone who has information on the shooting, or who was in the area of Dixon Street at the time should call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Shiloh Drive, which is off of Kristin Drive.
Greenville police investigate late morning shooting
Eric Ruffin is facing 2nd degree murder, five counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, and...
Winterville man charged with murder in woman’s overdose death
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 264 just inside the Pitt-Beaufort county line.
Woman killed, Greenville police detective seriously injured in wrong-way crash
Emergency vehicles have blocked Highway 43, just north of Worthington Road.
Fire injures elderly man; closes down Highway 43 in Pitt County
Police say the rape happened Friday night in the student's dorm room.
ECU Police report: Student was raped in dorm room

Latest News

Educator Opens new school
New elementary school to open in New Bern
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
State Senate unanimously okays compromise to reopen schools
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Warm days and cool nights
Alton Evely
Greenville man charged with attempted murder after shooting