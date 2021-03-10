Advertisement

Jacksonville police investigating after teen shot at apartment complex

(WCJB)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville are investigating a Tuesday night shooting.

Officials say that it happened around 10:45 at the Osprey Cove Apartments.

Police say a 17-year-old was hit and is in stable condition at the hospital.

No other details were available.

If you have details on this shooting, give police a call at 910-938-6521 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-6414.

