Jacksonville police investigating after teen shot at apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville are investigating a Tuesday night shooting.

Officials say that it happened around 10:45 at the Osprey Cove Apartments.

Police say a 17-year-old was hit and is in stable condition at the hospital.

No other details were available.

If you have details on this shooting, give police a call at 910-938-6521 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-6414.

