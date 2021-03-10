Advertisement

Greenville woman arrested second time for trafficking opium

Samantha Coppola mugshot
Samantha Coppola mugshot(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit has arrested a Greenville woman for the second time in connection with drug trafficking.

The sheriff’s office says Samantha Coppola, 38, was first arrested on Oct. 5, 2020 for trafficking opium.

Following a second investigation, Coppola was arrested again. She is charged with trafficking of schedule II by possession.

Coppola is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Shiloh Drive, which is off of Kristin Drive.
Greenville police investigate late morning shooting
Eric Ruffin is facing 2nd degree murder, five counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, and...
Winterville man charged with murder in woman’s overdose death
Emergency vehicles have blocked Highway 43, just north of Worthington Road.
Fire injures elderly man; closes down Highway 43 in Pitt County
Police say the rape happened Friday night in the student's dorm room.
ECU Police report: Student was raped in dorm room
$30 Millionaire Maker Lottery Ticket
Halifax County man wins $1 million prize twice

Latest News

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 264 just inside the Pitt-Beaufort county line.
Woman killed after hitting Greenville police cruiser in wrong-way crash
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
Cooper, GOP lawmakers announce compromise to reopen schools
A pair of American Goldfinches (Cardualis tristis) hang upside-down in Annandale, Va., Friday,...
Contaminated bird feeders could be killing some birds
Denard Fuller mugshot
Carteret County man wanted for assault among other charges