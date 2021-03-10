Greenville woman arrested second time for trafficking opium

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit has arrested a Greenville woman for the second time in connection with drug trafficking.

The sheriff’s office says Samantha Coppola, 38, was first arrested on Oct. 5, 2020 for trafficking opium.

Following a second investigation, Coppola was arrested again. She is charged with trafficking of schedule II by possession.

Coppola is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.