Greenville man charged with attempted murder after shooting

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a Greenville they said he tried to kill someone.

Alton Evely is charged with attempted first degree murder and possession of firearm by felon.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at a home on US 64 Alternate, west of Bethel.

Deputies said the shots fired into the home were part of an ongoing dispute.

The 29-year-old man was nabbed Tuesday and is being held on a $625,000 secured bond.

A Greenville man was charged with attempted first degree murder after a shooting at this home on Monday. (WITN)

