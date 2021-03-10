Greenville man charged with attempted murder after shooting
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a Greenville they said he tried to kill someone.
Alton Evely is charged with attempted first degree murder and possession of firearm by felon.
The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at a home on US 64 Alternate, west of Bethel.
Deputies said the shots fired into the home were part of an ongoing dispute.
The 29-year-old man was nabbed Tuesday and is being held on a $625,000 secured bond.
