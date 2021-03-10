Advertisement

Greenville man charged with attempted murder after shooting

Alton Evely
Alton Evely(Pitt County jail)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a Greenville they said he tried to kill someone.

Alton Evely is charged with attempted first degree murder and possession of firearm by felon.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at a home on US 64 Alternate, west of Bethel.

Deputies said the shots fired into the home were part of an ongoing dispute.

The 29-year-old man was nabbed Tuesday and is being held on a $625,000 secured bond.

A Greenville man was charged with attempted first degree murder after a shooting at this home...
A Greenville man was charged with attempted first degree murder after a shooting at this home on Monday.(WITN)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Shiloh Drive, which is off of Kristin Drive.
Greenville police investigate late morning shooting
Eric Ruffin is facing 2nd degree murder, five counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, and...
Winterville man charged with murder in woman’s overdose death
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 264 just inside the Pitt-Beaufort county line.
Woman killed, Greenville police detective seriously injured in wrong-way crash
Emergency vehicles have blocked Highway 43, just north of Worthington Road.
Fire injures elderly man; closes down Highway 43 in Pitt County
Police say the rape happened Friday night in the student's dorm room.
ECU Police report: Student was raped in dorm room

Latest News

Educator Opens new school
New elementary school to open in New Bern
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger announced the compromise Wednesday morning.
State Senate unanimously okays compromise to reopen schools
Kinston police investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Warm days and cool nights